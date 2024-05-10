StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 118.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Xcel Brands

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

In other news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550,453 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.28% of Xcel Brands worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.