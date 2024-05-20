Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 537,349 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,349 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of TJX Companies worth $194,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in TJX Companies by 350.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,367 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 225.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,137,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $189,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,982,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,607. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.