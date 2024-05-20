Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 156.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Target were worth $24,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Target by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Target stock traded down $3.42 on Monday, reaching $156.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,210,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,559. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.80. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

