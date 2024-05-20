Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,768,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,751 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after purchasing an additional 640,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 553,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,664. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.83.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

