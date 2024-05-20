Trexquant Investment LP Sells 27,116 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the period. DexCom makes up approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $23,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,004 shares of company stock valued at $25,610,270 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,708. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

