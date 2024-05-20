Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.63.

KEYS traded up $2.45 on Monday, hitting $159.75. 1,684,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,805. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average is $149.70.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

