Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,810,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.27% of Whirlpool as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 59.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,473,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,804,000 after acquiring an additional 924,128 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 38.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,296,000 after acquiring an additional 541,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 3,554.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,382,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WHR traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.62. 1,090,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,264. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.96. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $90.48 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

