Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 112.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,099,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,159 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 0.4% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $18,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,007,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967,846. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

