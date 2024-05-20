ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $46.60 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,293,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,522 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 1.3% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $46,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Enbridge by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,550. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.31. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 135.53%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

