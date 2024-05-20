Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,164 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $147,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in ASML by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $14.58 on Monday, hitting $939.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,453. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $939.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.26. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $370.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.