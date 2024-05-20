Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Has $130,000 Position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,082 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOET traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,874. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

