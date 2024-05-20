Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000.

SCHE traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $27.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,373. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

