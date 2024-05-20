Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Flowserve has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowserve to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE FLS traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $49.90. 601,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,581. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

