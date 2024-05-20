General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 420.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 210,458 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $33,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in General Electric by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

General Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

General Electric stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,476,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.21. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.76 and a 12 month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

