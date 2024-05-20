Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $167.59 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,201,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,786 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $167,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after purchasing an additional 145,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,432. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

