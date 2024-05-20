Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys 470 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,520,000 after buying an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $48.82. 648,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,867. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

