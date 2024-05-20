Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 270,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,019,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 116,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.87. 359,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.42 and a 200 day moving average of $232.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.