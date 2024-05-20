DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is Trexquant Investment LP’s 10th Largest Position

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,177 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $28,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 166.89, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

