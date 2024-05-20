Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 87,065 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,429 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.96. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

