DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,004 shares of company stock worth $25,610,270 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672,471 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,532,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $628,684,000 after acquiring an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.21.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

