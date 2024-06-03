Ark Price Hits $0.80 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $144.74 million and $6.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001171 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000936 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002129 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001171 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,237,184 coins and its circulating supply is 181,237,068 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

