Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $141.77 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.



About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.14089477 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,453,023.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

