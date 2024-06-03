PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0047 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $8.52 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00119973 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00013932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008468 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

