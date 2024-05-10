Insider Selling: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Director Sells $64,200.00 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.97. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MOFG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 158,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

