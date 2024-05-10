Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 36.44% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

