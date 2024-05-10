Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.070-1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $222.0 million-$224.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.2 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.570-8.040 EPS.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 168,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,141. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.48. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $156.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

