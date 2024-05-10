Karpas Strategies LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,055 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of C traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,574,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,372,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

