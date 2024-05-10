Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases 8,113 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 259.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,887,754 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,148,402,000 after purchasing an additional 994,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,592,010,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,014,861,000 after buying an additional 2,384,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Walt Disney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,444,000 after buying an additional 2,505,486 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $105.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,366,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,136,063. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.27. The company has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

