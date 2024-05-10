Karpas Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up about 1.8% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,122,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 914,844 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 567,880 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,620,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,120,000 after buying an additional 164,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783 in the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,435. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

