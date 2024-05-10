Karpas Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.09. 8,155,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,691,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $465.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

