Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 153,145 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,145 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 5,134,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,595,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 833,500 shares of company stock worth $1,089,780. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

