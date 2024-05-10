Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $783.0 million-$793.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.3 million.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.30. 788,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,849. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $256.53.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $15,664,278. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

