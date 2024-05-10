Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Berry Global Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35 to $7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.850 EPS.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.0 %

BERY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $59.78. 781,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,691. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

