Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Purchases 497 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,330 shares of company stock worth $5,682,434 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. 2,310,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,005. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

