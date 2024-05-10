Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $73.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,077. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

