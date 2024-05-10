ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Announces Earnings Results

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, Zacks reports. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.
ICL Group Stock Performance
NYSE ICL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 310,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.25.
ICL Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.0476 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
