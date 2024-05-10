Prossimo Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,836,000 after acquiring an additional 575,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,580,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,231,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,843,000 after buying an additional 249,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after buying an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,210,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after buying an additional 456,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. The company had a trading volume of 261,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,950. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.30.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.



