WD Rutherford LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

