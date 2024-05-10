AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$25.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACQ. CIBC lowered AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ATB Capital cut shares of AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$21.07 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.14 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.08. The company has a market cap of C$497.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.60.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.13. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.0424469 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,740.00. Insiders purchased 34,650 shares of company stock worth $885,855 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

