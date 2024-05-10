Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on AND. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.43.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
