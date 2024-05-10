Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AND. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.43.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of AND opened at C$39.55 on Monday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.76 and a one year high of C$48.80. The company has a market cap of C$770.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.