BMO Capital Markets Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.70.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CPG

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.06. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.16 and a 52 week high of C$12.67.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.