Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VEA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,243. The stock has a market cap of $134.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

