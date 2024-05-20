Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 0.9% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

