Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,302 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,174 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.54.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.