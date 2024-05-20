Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $65,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 17,418.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,349,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Visa by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $903,955,000 after buying an additional 999,167 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

