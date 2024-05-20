Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.92 and last traded at $164.19. Approximately 1,133,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,989,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.86.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.69.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Snowflake by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,937 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

