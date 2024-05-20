Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9,590.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,730 shares during the quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 73,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 57,866 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after buying an additional 57,508 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.47. 683,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,208. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

