ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.48

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.48 and last traded at $54.48, with a volume of 20482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $51.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDOG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $152,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

