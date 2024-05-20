Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.07

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.07 and last traded at $64.07, with a volume of 48631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Q2 Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,220.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,220.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 363,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,224,075.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,181 shares of company stock worth $7,851,375 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

