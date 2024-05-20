iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.20

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.20 and last traded at $93.10, with a volume of 23692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.65.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 74,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,485 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.